Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26.15. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. W…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Frida…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Monday, with temper…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.48. Today'…