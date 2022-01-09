 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . A 1-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

