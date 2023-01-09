 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

