Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a ho…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We …
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather f…
This evening in Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gus…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and v…
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorm…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…