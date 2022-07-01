This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
