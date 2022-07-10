Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.