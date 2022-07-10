This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.…
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing …
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Part…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…