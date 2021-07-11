Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.