Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest.