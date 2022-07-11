For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Wisconsin Monday, small chance of severe storms in southern Wisconsin
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tonight. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in southern Wisconsin in our updated forecast.
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing …
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Part…