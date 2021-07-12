Kenosha's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kenosha. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
