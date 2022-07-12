Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
