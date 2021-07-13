Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.