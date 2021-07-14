This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
