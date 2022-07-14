 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

