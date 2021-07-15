For the drive home in Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kenosha. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Friday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
