Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kenosha. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Friday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.