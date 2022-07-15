This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Wisconsin Monday, small chance of severe storms in southern Wisconsin
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tonight. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in southern Wisconsin in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
Yet another cold front will be working across Wisconsin Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms and a small chance for severe weather in the northern part of the state. Get all the details here.
Nice weather today! Rain will begin to return tonight though and Friday is looking like a wet one, especially in southern Wisconsin. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
The cold front has cleared the state, but a few showers and storms will still be around today. See when and where the best rain chance is and what temperatures are expected in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…