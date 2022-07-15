Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.