Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

