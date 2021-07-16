Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is onl…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 64 degrees is toda…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks li…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar bef…