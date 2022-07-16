Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.