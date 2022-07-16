Kenosha's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Wisconsin Monday, small chance of severe storms in southern Wisconsin
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tonight. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in southern Wisconsin in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
Yet another cold front will be working across Wisconsin Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms and a small chance for severe weather in the northern part of the state. Get all the details here.
Nice weather today! Rain will begin to return tonight though and Friday is looking like a wet one, especially in southern Wisconsin. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
The cold front has cleared the state, but a few showers and storms will still be around today. See when and where the best rain chance is and what temperatures are expected in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees.…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…