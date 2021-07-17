This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is onl…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks li…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar bef…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …