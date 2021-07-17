 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert