 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert