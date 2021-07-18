Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.