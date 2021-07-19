Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.