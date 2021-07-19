This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks li…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's c…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar bef…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will…