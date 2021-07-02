Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 83.7. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We …
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather f…
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorm…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and v…
This evening in Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gus…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.