Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
