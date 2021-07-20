For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
