Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
Nice weather today! Rain will begin to return tonight though and Friday is looking like a wet one, especially in southern Wisconsin. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see…
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees.…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temp…
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. T…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted…