For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
