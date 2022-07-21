Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.