Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.