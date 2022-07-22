Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.