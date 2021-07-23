This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 7…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's c…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha f…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Ho…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorro…