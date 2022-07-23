Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.