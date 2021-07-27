Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.