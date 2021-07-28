Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
