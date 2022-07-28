This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
