Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.