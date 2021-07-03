Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.