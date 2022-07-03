This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. The f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Kenosha. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's …
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect cl…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Kenosha will see …