Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 72F. W…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The fore…
The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturd…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…