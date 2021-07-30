Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.