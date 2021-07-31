This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
