Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Tuesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.