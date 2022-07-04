 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Tuesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert