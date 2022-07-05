Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.