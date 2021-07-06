This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
