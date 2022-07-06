Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.