This evening in Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
