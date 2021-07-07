Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
