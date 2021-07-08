This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Look…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Wi…
Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Saturda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. E…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a …
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of su…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The …