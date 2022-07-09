This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
