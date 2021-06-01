Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.