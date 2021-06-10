 Skip to main content
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

