For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
This evening in Kenosha: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Kenosha p…