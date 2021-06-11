Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.