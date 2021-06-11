Kenosha's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
