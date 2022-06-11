This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models a…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
This evening in Kenosha: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Kenosha p…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Period…